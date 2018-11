10,000 crocus and daffodil bulbs have been planted in Pontefract Park in a bid to increase awareness of polio on a worldwide scale.

The bulbs, which were planted by pupils from St Giles’ C of E Academy and Halfpenny Lane School, were provided by Pontefract Rotary Club as part of their End Polio Now campaign.

A “spectacular” display is expected when the purple crocuses flower in the Spring.