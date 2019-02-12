Pontefract Post Office: This is what you had to say about the proposed relocation

Plans to move Pontefract's Post Office into a nearby shop have been met with mixed opinions by our readers.

The Post Office is currently accepting comments on the plans, which would see the town's Post Office, on Ropergate, moved into WHSmith.

Plans to move Pontefract's Post Office into a nearby shop have been met with mixed opinions by our readers. Picture: Google.

READ MORE: Relocation proposal for Pontefract's Post Office

But some of our readers were concerned about what the move might mean for the town centre.

Mary Charnock said: "Its a long time since I've been but doesn't the current one have two or three times the number of counters?

"And how the heck will they fit even three counters in Smiths? Queue out the door at all hours."

Kathryn Sykes Blackmore said: "I’m more frightened about another building on Ropergate being boarded up and unused!"

Pam J Haithwaite said: "They've done it where my Mum lives, it's crazy", and Graham Andrew said: "Just what they did in Halifax and what a mess that was trying to get served."

But Alex Ashton said: "It's move or close, it's a sad state of the country at the moment. The town needs a post office, by putting it inside WHSmith's it probably secures both the post office and the shop for years to come in Pontefract."

Nicola Gledhill agreed, and said: "Better that than it being gone altogether."

Jasmin Dean said: "I think it's a great idea. You'll be able to use the post office when the shops open, which is 7 days a week.

"A lot of post offices are in shops these days, not many towns have a proper post office now."