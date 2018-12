A pub that was left derelict has finally reopened its doors after undergoing a major refurbishment.

The Blue Bell on the corner of Valley Road and Southgate had been shut and boarded up for a number of years.

Originally called The Blue Bell, it underwent various name changes over the years and was last known as Ye Old Highwayman.

Once run by national pub company, Punch Taverns, the pub has been taken over by a local company which has reinstated the pub’s original name.