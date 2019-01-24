Pontefract shop entrance smashed by drunk

A town centre store was left vulnerable to looters after the entrance was severely damaged by a drunk man.

Police attended B&M Bargains in Pontefract after the front door glass was smashed while the shop was closed.

The shop entrance was left unprotected.

Officers traced the suspect to a nearby pub thanks to CCTV footage and looked after the premises until staff arrived.

The incident was revealed in a report by Wakefield councillor Maureen Cummings, though it was not clear when it happened.

Coun Cummings, portfolio holder for communities, wrote: "A drunken male was spotted damaging the door to the B&M store in Pontefract town centre.

"The door was left with no glass in it and passers-by would have been able to walk in and take whatever they wanted.

"Police were called and CCTV were able to tell police which pub the suspect had gone into whilst monitoring the door until they key holder arrived."