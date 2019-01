A Pontefract store are accepting donations to the Trauma Teddy Appeal.

The campaign aims to offer unique teddy bears to children who have been involved in a traumatic incident.

CaraJane Crafts, at Magistrates Market, Front Street, Pontefract, are offering free crochet and knitting patterns for those who wish to get involved.

The store are also acting as a drop-off point for completed bears.

See CaraJane Crafts on Facebook.