Pontefract traders light up the high street for Christmas
Traders in Pontefract spruced-up their shopfronts in the run up to Christmas.
It’s a long-running tradition for the town to go the extra mile to catch the attention of shoppers. Can you spot your favourite?
1. Suzi's Boutique
The boutique's decorations helped the town centre to feel festive.
Paul Butterfield
jpimedia
2. Myxology
Myxology spruced up their flowerbed for Christmas.
jpimediaresell
3. Myxology
The cafe bar displayed the Christmas trees.
jpimediaresell
4. Jackie's Florist
The florist organised an eye-catching window display.
jpimediaresell
View more