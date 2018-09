Domino’s Pizza is coming to Castleford.

Planning permission has been granted to convert a retail lot at Xscape into a new branch of the takeaway.

The nearest Domino’s branches are currently located at Horsefair Road in Pontefract and Chantry Bridge near Kirkgate in Wakefield.

The new branch will be able to open from 10am until midnight each day and until 3am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Domino’s declined to comment.