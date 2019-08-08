Popular rooftop gardens to be expanded after successful month

A rooftop allotments scheme is to be expanded after a hugely successful first month.

The allotments, on the roof of the car park at the Ridings Shopping Centre, were launched as part of a partnership with Incredible Edible, and targeted local residents who did not have access to a garden.

The Ridings have opened 15 rooftop allotments to allow those living in the city the opportunity to grow their own food.

Just eight plots were initially opened, but the centre have now announced plans to expand the scheme to 30 plots.

Kitty Rees, a member of Incredible Edible, said: “We are so pleased at the take up of allotments so far. There’s been such a wide range of people of different ages and abilities attending the club that we host on a Tuesday.

“I’m a true believer in the positive effects gardening can have on a person’s mental health and wellbeing.

“It’s brilliant that we have been able to be part of this wonderful scheme which reaches out to the local community and tackles loneliness, in the heart of the city centre.”

It is hoped that the scheme will encourage traditional skills and help reduce the carbon footprint of the centre.

Carrol Carrington tends one of the rooftop allotments with a friend.

She said: “I’m really enjoying being able to come down to the centre and meet new people.

“It’s so important to be able to enjoy the fresh air.

“Many people take up gardening or walk the dog, but living in a flat restricts me from both of those hobbies.

“Tending to the allotment means I’m learning a new skill, getting out of the house and making new friends.”