Posties walk raised £4,000

A group of post workers who walked from Whitwood Delivery office to Normanton in support of their friend, raised more than £4,000 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

The sponsored walk was in honour of former postman Peter Carey, who has been diagnosed with the condition.

A group of 40 postmen are doing a sponsored walk for retired colleague Peter Carey who has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease, pictured with Diane Carey

The team, which included former colleagues and members of his family, raised £2,546 and Royal Mail are adding another £2,000 to the total.

Walker Lisa Charles said: “We really would like to say a big thank you to everyone that donated and for the support we received.

“The walk was a great afternoon, people came out of their houses to donate as we walked by. The atmosphere was brilliant.

“A lady stopped her car in the middle of the street, as we were having a group photo with Pete outside his house.

“She gave us £20 and even took the photo for us.

“She was a little emotional as she said that Peter had been her postie for a long time.

“Everyone has been so kind and hopefully we have successfully raised awareness for MND.”

The group made their way on a five mile route from the delivery office to Mr Carey’s home town of Normanton, after finishing their morning shift on November 17.

Mr Carey retired in 2012 after 34 years as a postman.

He now has difficulty walking and eating as a result of the condition.

Mrs Charles said: “He has been fit and healthy all his life. It’s such a shame.

“He has walked all that time on his post rounds and then this happens. It’s such a cruel disease.

“It gets him so down and he said it really uplifted him to know that we were doing this and raising money and awareness.”