Power restored to streetlights after blackout

Power has been restored to streetlights in part of a village after a blackout earlier this week.

Villagers reported that lights on Shay Lane, which runs between, Walton Colliery Nature Park and Crofton, were not working between Sunday, September 23 and Tuesday, September 25.

Local businessman Munir Mamujee tweeted that the problem was "dangerous" for local people using that stretch of road.

Wakefield Council says that the electricity supply has now been restored to the lights and they are expected to be working again from Wednesday evening.

A spokeswoman for the local authority said: "The council’s contractor, Amey, received a report that the street lights were out on Shay Lane late on Tuesday afternoon.

"They investigated last night and discovered that there was no electricity supply.

Northern Powergrid has now restored supply and is monitoring the fault in case of a recurrence."