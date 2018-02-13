Primary school closed due to power cut

A primary school is closed today due to a power cut.

Dane Royd J&I in Hall Green is shut all day because of a power cut in the area.

The school said it would update parents at 4pm about the situation tomorrow.

According to Northern Powergrid, there is a power cut in the WF4 area affecting around 100 properties.

The incident was reported at 7.15am and was caused by an "unexpected problem with the cables or equipment".

The company said: "Our team are working hard to restore your power as quickly as possible."