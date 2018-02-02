Princess Royal visits cheese shop for a chat

The Princess Royal visited an Allerton Bywater cheesemonger as part of her tour of West Yorkshire.

Cryer and Stott - which started off as a market stall in Wakefield selling milk and cheddar - was chosen by Princess Anne, who visited the firm’s food hall on Station Road.

Cryer and Stott owner Richard Holmes said: “To be personally chosen for the visit because of our success and innovation as a small family-run company is fantastic.”

The Princess Royal also met Sir Gary Verity, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, who was representing the Tour de Yorkshire, which will pass the through the area later this year.

She also spoke to staff and schoolchildren.

Baroness Rona Fairhead, Minister for Trade and Exports at the Department for International Trade, said the business had been chosen for the royal visit because of recent expansion in the local area and abroad.

She said: “Cryer and Stott are a wonderful example of a local business that has seen great success both at home and internationally.

“The Princess Royal’s visit is a testament to this.”

The business employs some 20 staff across three retail outlets and supports around 300 local producers.

As well as wholesale, export and production areas of the firm, their food hall, Samuel Valentine, was created in a former working men’s club at Allerton Bywater.