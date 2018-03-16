Production Park wins a hat-trick of awards

Live events centre Production Park collected a trio of awards in just one week.

The South Kirkby park, which is made up of a group of creative industry organisations, was named Collaboration Business of the Year at the Yorkshire Business Insider Made in Yorkshire Awards.

The success came just days after a double win for one of the site’s businesses Brilliant Stages.

It achieved Favourite Set Construction Company at the Total Production Industry (TPI) awards for a five-tier design created for German singer Helen Fischer, which saw the artist levitate into the audience.

And it also won the Best use of Technoloy at the Event by Event Production Awards.

Production Park director, Ben Brookes said: “The creative businesses thrive at Production Park because of the collaborative hothouse we have created.

“Different businesses can share and challenge each other while helping one another through mutually beneficial introductions.

“It has helped many become world leaders in the live events creative industry.”

More of the park’s companies - LS Live and Cato Music - were also shortlisted at the TPIs in the Best Rehearsal Facility category.