Proposals put forward to finally demolish Wakefield market hall

The market hall in Wakefield could finally be demolished early next year, it has been announced.

Wakefield Council cabinet will propose to bulldoze the old building at its meeting next week.

Planning permission is already granted to redevelop the site with a new nine-screen cinema with restaurant and cafe units.

The majority of traders have moved out of the market hall, with many of them relocating to other markets or units.

There are now just four traders remaining and the facility is costing a significant amount of money to continue to run.

The cabinet meeting will be held next Tuesday, at 10.30am at Wakefield town hall.