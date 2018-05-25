Pub permitted to re-open and serve until 2am

A Castleford pub which has been empty for months will soon be serving beer again.

The White Lion on Pottery Street has been granted renewed permission to sell alcohol after its previous landlady terminated its old licence when she sold the pub at the end of last year.

The pub will be allowed to serve punters until 2am during weekends and 1am during the week.

New owners Karan and Katie Rycroft have also been given a licence to play recorded music during opening hours.

There had been an objection to the pub’s reopening overs fears of anti-social behaviour in the area.