Public inquiry into travellers’ site plans

A public inquiry that could last up to five days is being planned over controversial plans for a travellers site in Stanley.

The proposal, to create six pitches, each with a mobile home and touring caravan, and a children’s play area, off Castle Gate, was refused by Wakefield Council planners in June 2017.

But after the applicant lodged an appeal, the planing inspectorate will now conduct the inquiry to either uphold the council’s decision, or have it overturned.

More than 200 objections were raised by residents when the plans were first submitted.

It followed a similar plan, drafted in 2012, for 10 pitches which went to appeal but was thrown out.

Vikki Stansfield, secretary of Stanley Residents Group, is hoping people will attend the inquiry which starts on November 27 at Wakefield Town Hall.

She said: “I can’t stress this enough, this is our last opportunity to get this stopped if it goes through at this stage there is nothing we can do. For the past six years we have been trying to save our greenbelt but the applicant is taking it as far as he can.”