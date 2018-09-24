Pumpkin picking season is almost here - and here’s where to get yours

Halloween still seems quite a way off as we head towards the end of September, but pumpkin picking season is just around the corner - and so is Farmer Copleys Pumpkin Festival.

The festival will kicks off on October 6 and runs every Saturday and Sunday throughout the month leading up to Halloween.

There will be over 120,000 pumpkins to choose from in a variety of colours and sizes - yes, that’s right, you don’t even have to have a traditional orange pumpkin this year. Maybe you fancy a red one, how about green? May a multi-coloured rainbow one!

And to get into the Halloween spirit, Farmer Copleys encourage visitors to dress up for the fancy dress parade that’s held every weekend along with spooky story telling and face painting.

Wellies are a must as there is over 20 acres of pumpkin land to walk around and once you’ve picked one, you can head over to the sheltered carving tents.

Pumpkins start at £3 up to £9.

And if that wasn’t enough fun, there will also be Corn Cannons and a tractor barrel ride. This year there’s also a teacups ride to get you in a spin and the Pumpkin Princes will be chatting to visitors.

The fancy dress parade will be taking place daily at 2.30pm and there’s a prize for every child.

The Pumpkin Festival is open from 10am-4pm.

For more information visit Farmer Copleys website here