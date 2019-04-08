Pup who was cruelly dumped in Castleford now looking for forever home after care from Dogs Trust Leeds

A puppy found close to death after being dumped in a cardboard box in a field is ready to find his forever home.

The adorable pup was just five weeks old when he was abandoned in a field in Castleford just over a month ago without food, water or even a blanket to protect him from the elements.

He has been nursed back to health by staff and has received round-the-clock care and lots of TLC at the Dogs Trust Leeds’ York Road rehoming centre.

Amanda Sands, manager at Dogs Trust Leeds, said: “He is doing really well and of course we have all fallen for him. We were so shocked when we first saw him as he was in a terrible state. He was so cold the vet said he wouldn’t have survived much longer. Now, just a few weeks later, he is a typical puppy; full of life and lots of fun, which is wonderful.”

The Terrier cross was named Hockney by the team after world famous Yorkshire artist David Hockney, who had to be rescued after getting stuck in a lift in Amsterdam in the same week the pooch was saved.

When found, Hockney weighed less than a kilogramme, had worms and was suffering from mange, a skin disease which has resulted in most of his fur falling out.

Amanda said: “At first he didn’t want to eat, but now loves his food and he has almost doubled in weight. His fur is finally growing back, and he loves having a cuddle now that his skin is less sensitive.

“He is really playful and is definitely ready to become part of a loving family. As with all puppies, his owners will need to be around most of the time to take care of him and they will need to be committed to taking him to training classes so he can enjoy exploring everything the world has to offer alongside his new family.

“Despite what he has been through, he is a loving, trusting pup who deserves to find a brilliant family who are committed to taking care of him for the rest of his life.”

Hockney is looking for a forever home with children no younger than twelve, and he can live with another dog. If you think you could provide Hockney with his ideal home, call Dogs Trust Leeds on 0113 5324335. To find out more about all the dogs waiting for their forever home at Dogs Trust, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk