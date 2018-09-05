Pupils ordered home from school on first day back over uniform row

Angry parents have hit out at a school after large numbers of youngsters were either sent home or put into isolation over their uniform on the first day back.

Teachers are reported to have been waiting at the gates of St Wilfrid’s Catholic High School in Featherstone this morning to inspect students’ attire.

And it has been reported that many girls were stopped because they were not wearing the right trousers.

One mother told the Express: “There’s uproar and everybody is livid, there are arguments going off everywhere.

“I was there and I saw tens and tens of kids either walking home or waiting for a bus, and I don’t know how many are in isolation.

“There’s been parents who have had to come out of work to get their children.

“Some of the children are not even getting onto the premises, there’s teachers at the gate just saying ‘home’.”

The Express has contacted St Wilfrid’s and is waiting for response.

An email had been sent out by the school on Monday to parents apologising for delays in stock arriving at the school’s uniform shop.