Pupils tour UK’s biggest renewable power site

Youngsters were left amazed after seeing the giant turbines, storage domes large enough to fit The Royal Albert Hall inside and cooling towers higher than the Statue of Liberty at Drax Power Station.

The pupils from Wheldon Infant School and Nursery in Castleford toured the site, which is now the UK’s largest single site renewable power generator after upgrading half its generating capacity to use compressed wood pellets in place of coal. Headteacher Tracey Lake said: “This was a wonderful opportunity to bring the curriculum to life.”