Quality jobs could be created in Wakefield as big firms looking to move to the city

A total of 25 “quality” jobs could be created in Wakefield over the next year, a report by the council’s deputy leader has said.

Denise Jeffery said that seven big firms are looking to move into the district, with some expected to begin operations in the coming months.

Wakefield city centre

Councillor Jeffery did not specify which companies are involved, but said the local authority was talking to them and that more details would be revealed soon.

A total of £200,000 has been secured in grants, which will help fund the jobs.

Coun Jeffery said: “The (economic and regeneration) team are currently engaged with seven large businesses that want to make their home here and the majority of these are in the latter stages of planning their investments.

“There are a further 15 large local business that have exciting growth agendas so look out for some announcements in the new year.

“Following the council’s adoption of a new economic strategy for the next five years the support team are continuing to refine their offer for local business and are committed to delivering high value support that makes a real difference to residents’ lives and improves standards of living across the district.”

David Spereall , Local Democracy Reporting Service