Queues on M62 between Castleford and Pontefract after reports of pedestrian on the road

There are delays on the M62 westbound this afternoon between junctions 30 and 31.

The carriage was held between junctions 30 and 31 after West Yorkshire Police were called to reports of a pedestrian on the motorway.

There is queueing traffic from J31 A655 (Castleford) to J30 A642 (Rothwell).

The incident has caused congestion to past J32 (Pontefract).

The road re-opened at 3.35pm after allowing police and emergency services to deal with the incident.

Traffic is slow in the opposite direction due to rubbernecking.

All lanes have been re-opened.