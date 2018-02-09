Quirky vintage bar to officially open

A former barber’s shop converted into a vintage bar will host its official opening tonight.

Founder Jake Winfield used to cut hair at the shop on Wood Street in 2012 before moving to bigger premises.

But he kept the old place and has reinvented it as The Quarter Cafe Bar – a Victorian-themed establishment with a modern twist, specialising in cocktails and higher end beers.

Mr Winfield said: “We’re trying to make it quirky, classy, with quite a welcoming feel. Somewhere you could come on a first date or with friends for a few beers.

“The kind of place you feel comfortable and everyone knows each other, the kind of place you could stay most of your night.”

The colour scheme features auburn, green, blacks, and whites across two floors.

The Quarter serves a range of meat and cheese boards, as well as a selection of premium gins, whiskies, rums, and vodkas, prepared by an experienced cocktail maker.

Mr Winfield said Wakefield was undergoing a resurgence and rebuilding a strong reputation for nightlife.

He said: “I’m passionate about Wakefield and I love the city. I’ve said it for years – Wakefield has a lot of potential and it is on the up.

“Ten years ago it used to be the place to be. You could come out every night of the week and there were the big venues like Unity Hall back in the day that were booming.

“There was all sorts going on and I see how it’s moving now – give it a few years and it will be up there.

“It’s my hometown and I want to see it do well. I want to see it be spoken about in a positive way.”-