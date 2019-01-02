Rail fares rise by 3.1 percent - but some West Yorkshire services see a bigger increase

Rail passengers faced an increase in fares today, as prices across England and Wales rose by an average of 3.1 percent.

But some West Yorkshire commuters have seen a bigger increase, with the cost of an Anytime Day Single ticket from Pontefract to Castleford rising by more than 8 percent.

The Rail Delivery Group, who announced the rise in November, said that 98p from every pound spent on tickets is invested back into the railway.

But the rise has faced widespread criticism, and commuters organised protests at a number of stations, using the hashtag #RailRevolution.

Under the new fares, the cost of a return ticket from Wakefield Westgate to Leeds has risen from £6.30 to £6.50, a rise of 3.17 percent.

An annual season ticket between the two now costs £1,076, a three percent rise on last year's price.

Despite the average 3.1 percent price rise, a single ticket from Wakefield to Castleford has risen by 7.4 percent to £2.90, and a return ticket will now set you back £4.50, a rise of 4.65 percent.

Meanwhile, the cost of an anytime day return from Pontefract to Castleford has risen by almost 6.5 percent, to £3.30.

