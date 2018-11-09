Railway station expansion plans for Castleford, Pontefract and Normanton

A total of seven railway stations in the district will get platform extensions to accommodate larger trains.

Castleford, Featherstone, Knottingley, Normanton, Pontefract Tanshelf, Pontefract Monkhill and Streethouse will all benefit from improvement work, which will begin early next year.

The developments will be carried out to equip the stations for new fleets of carriages, which West Yorkshire passengers have been promised.

Pontefract South councillor Celia Loughran has campaigned for better improvements for trains in the district.

She said: “I really welcome these improvements. The lack of carriages for passengers has been ridiculous really and a big frustration for them. I know it happens all over the country, but here we have been badly affected

However, I do still want to see better disabled access at our stations, which has been talked about for quite a long time.

For anyone carrying children in a pushchair, or just a suitcase, it’s not safe.

“There is also a lack of amenities generally at our stations, such as ticket machines and toilets. I am glad that passengers in Pontefract are now seeing more services through to places like Leeds than we were 12 months ago, but big improvements still have to be made.”