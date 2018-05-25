Raising a glass to Baroness Bacon

A beer brewed to honour Yorkshire’s first female MP will be served in parliament next month.

The Baroness Bacon beer pays tribute to Alice Bacon, who after being elected as Leeds North East MP in 1945, became a high-profile minister, spearheading the introduction of comprehensive schooling.

Express campaign to highlight the achievements of inspirational women from Wakefield's past.

She was also a powerful force in legalising abortion, scrapping the death penalty and decriminalising homosexuality.

The ale, produced by the Five Towns Brewery, was commissioned by The Forgotten Women of Wakefield Project, a group profiling and celebrating the achievements of women in the area including Normanton-born Alice. Since launching on International Women’s Day in Wakefield, has proved popular.

Leeds West MP Rachel Reeves, who wrote a book about Alice, has helped to secure it as a guest ale for a week in the Palace of Westminster at Parliament’s Strangers’ Bar

Ms Reeves said: “Alice Bacon was a pioneer and a role model. She was Yorkshire’s first woman MP, blazing an inspirational trail for women across the county and the country. It is important tat we remember her remarkable life and legacy.”

The Forgotten Women project group has been invited to parliament to celebrate. Project leader Sarah Cobham said: “It is a privilege to take Alice back to parliament, and even more special and exciting that it is in this year, the 100th anniversary of women over 30 being given the right to vote.”

The Express is backing Ms Cobham, of Dream Time Creative, and the project team as they research, share, and bring to life the stories of inspirational women from Wakefield’s past.