Rate My Plate: Here are 8 of the worst on the Facebook group
Rate My Plate has more than 1.8million followers on Facebook who enjoy nothing more than critiquing people's dodgy dinners.
The odd gourmet dish can be spotted, but by and large it is the domain of less than mouthwatering meals .Here are a few of the most iconic creations.
1. Amy P
Creamed Salmon Pees on Toast by Amy P (Photo: Rate My Plate/Facebook)
other
2. Dave L
Cream Cheese on a Roll, Scrambled Egg with Worcestershire Sauce by Dave L (Photo: Rate My Plate/Facebook)
other
3. Beckie D
Homemade Birthday Cake by Beckie D (Photo: Rate My Plate/Facebook)
other
4. Mary H
Mushrooms on Toast by Mary H (Photo: Rate My Plate/Facebook)
other
View more