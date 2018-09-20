Readers share their photos of Recovery Rocks found in Wakefield

People have been sharing their photos of the hand-painted rocks they have been finding around Wakefield.

The rocks have been hidden around Wakefield to raise awareness around mental health, addiction and substance misuse.

Thousands of people across the world have been embarking on the hunt to look for ‘recovery rocks’ - and now the craze has arrived in Wakefield.

Inspiring Recovery Wakefield, which provides supports to people living in the city with drug and alcohol problems, has joined in with the scheme by creating multiple ‘recovery rocks’ for the Wakefield community to find and enjoy.

Each rock has been individually hand-painted by service users, peer mentors and staff at the Union Street-based service.

The rocks depict colourful, positive and inspiring small artworks on one side of each face with inspiring messages printed on them.

The artists have drawn inspiration from their experience of recovery and from those that have supported them throughout their journey.