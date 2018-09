Around 60 real ales, craft beers and ciders will be on offer in the city next weekend with the return of Wakefield Beer Festival.

The celebrations will kick off on Thursday October 4 at The Space on Waldorf Way.

Live music will be provided by singer-guitarist LA Fox, the Crofton Silver Band, and there will be pub-singalong piano from Colin Williams.

The festival runs October 4 11am-11pm, admission, £3. October 5, 11am-4.30pm, free, and, 5.30pm-11pm, ticket only, £4. October 6, 11am-8pm, £3.