Recycling station planned for town

A waste transfer recycling station could be opened in Horbury if a planning application is given the go-ahead.

The blue prints have been submitted to Wakefield Council for a change of use of the buildings at Poppleton Mills, off Engine Lane, from an unoccupied car repair business to a recycling plant.

The types of material that cold be received include building waste, rubble and soil, wood, cardboard and general household waste.

It is estimated that it could deal with up to 15,000 tonnes of waste each year, and that 90 percent of the material brought to the site can be recycled.

The application has been submitted by the owners of the adjacent scrap yard.

A separate application will needed to be made for an environmental permit.