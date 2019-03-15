Red Nose Day 2019: We want to see your pictures

It's Red Nose Day 2019, and comedy fans up and down the country will be doing something funny for money.

Each year, schools, nurseries and workplaces across the country raise money for Comic Relief through costumes, cakes and comedy.

This year's official fundraising events have seen celebrities take part in challenges including climbing Mount Kilimanjaro and joining a 24 hour Dance-athon.

Tonight's Comic Relief Telethon will begin on BBC One at 7pm, and will feature the much-anticipated Four Weddings and a Funeral sequel - One Red Nose Day and a Wedding.

How are you raising money? Whether you're wearing a silly costume, hosting a race or organising a bake sale, we want to hear from you.

Send us your photos on Facebook and Twitter, and tell us all about your fundraising highs and lows.