Wakefield Council has reduced its mobile library service as the district is hit by bad weather for the second week.

The council said: "Due to the weather the Mobile Library Service will not be stopping today at Low Moor Crescent, Hall Green, Hollingthorpe Road, Hall Green, Jubilee Street, Hall Green, Hendal Lane, Kettlethorpe, Sherwood Court, Kettlethorpe, Fishponds Drive, Crigglestone."