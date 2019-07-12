Remember Supermarket Sweep? It's coming back to our screens with new host Rylan Clark-Neal - here's how to apply

Remember, when you hear the beep, think of the fun you could be having on Supermarket Sweep!

If that brings back memories of 90s daytime tele, then you're in for a treat because Supermarket Sweep is set for a fresh reboot.

In a tweet earlier this week, Rylan Clark-Neal confirmed that he will be bringing back the shopping aisle quiz to ITV2.In his tweet, 30-year-old Rylan told his followers: "Been waiting for a while to say this but it's finally time to GO WILD IN THE AISLES ONCE AGAIN!

"Supermarket Sweep is back and I can't wait for you to CHECK IT OUT."

ITV have said that the new version will see many of the original elements returning, from the inflatables and catchphrases, to the trolley dash and the "memorable jumpers" worn by the contestants.

The former X Factor star and Celebrity Big Brother winner followed up his announcement tweet by adding: "Now it's your turn...

"Email gameshow-casting@thames.tv #SupermarketSweep."

The show was formally presented by the late Dale Winton from 1993 to 2001.b He sadly passed away last year aged 62.Original Supermarket Sweep host Dale sadly passed away last year aged 62.