Remembered with love: More tributes paid to ‘true gent’ Wakefield businessman

Tributes have been pouring in from Express readers remembering a Wakefield businessman who died last week.

Anthony Gough, proprietor of Gough and Norris builders on York Street, died in Wakefield Hospice last Tuesday, aged 64, after a short battle with cancer.

Readers, along with family and friends, have been leaving their memories and tributes to Mr Gough, known as Tony, on our Facebook page.

Ronnie Pitchforth said: “Loved my big cuz so very much, a true gent role model and great family member and friend to many, I’m truly heartbroken. Going to miss you Tony with all my heart. RIP mate xxxx”

Kath Warriner commented: “RIP Tony hope you get your mandolin winds. Always had an adventure when we went out. Remembered with love.”

Jennie Dolan wrote: “RIP Tony. I can remember him setting up the business when I lived on Jacobs Well Lane. Always had a smile on his face. Deepest sympathies to his family.”

Sue Carey said: “Such sad news. We remember Tony fondly, he was a lovely bloke and big chatacter, always had a funny tale to tell. Much love and sympathy to his family, RIP Tony x”

Kirsty Vause added: “RIP Tony. You were a very liked popular man, A people’s person just like my dad, Tony Williams, your good friend years ago who we sadly lost in 2002. Hope you’re both having a few drinks up there enjoying yourself. God only takes the best they say, well that is definitely a true saying! And Bob Dylan was one of my dad’s favourite artists too luv. Good taste.x”

Donna Lynne Bailey wrote: “RIP Tony. Top man you’ll be sadly missed by many. xx”

Trish Bradley said: “My husband knew Tony though work for a lot of years. He has a lot of respect for him. RIP .”

Sally Maria Warriner commented: “Tony was such a lovely man, RIP.”

Tony Padgett said: “Tony was a true gent, a genuinely nice guy. Taken too soon.”

Peter Lloyd added: “I used to work with him when he worked on his own. With Ray Vinet. RIP.”

James Gibson simply said: “True gent.”

Stephen Huffinley: RIP Tony what a sad loss. Lovely bloke.”

Mr Gough’s funeral will be held at Wakefield Cathedral on Thursday, September 13 at 10am, followed by internment at Lofthouse cemetery at 11am.

Everyone is welcome to then attend a celebration of Tony’s life at the Butcher’s Arms, Stanley Road, Wakefield, and share their stories of how he has touched their lives.