Remembrance Day 2018: Services and events in West Yorkshire - Wakefield, Castleford, Pontefract, Ossett, Woolley, Normanton

Parades, services, displays and memorials will be among the events held to mark the centenary of the First World War across Wakefield this weekend.

We’ve put together a list of some of the memorial events and services taking place across the district this Sunday, November 11.

The river of poppies in Allerton Bywater.

1. Wreaths to be laid at memorials

In Wakefield, the annual wreath laying service will take place at the War Memorial, near County Hall, at 10.55am.

Those who wish to lay a wreath in Castleford should inform a member of the British legion, who will organise an opportunity as part of the parade.

The Horbury remembrance parade will arrive at the Memorial gardens at 11.45, where a wreath laying will take place.

Charlotte Atkinson, student at Pontefract's New College, fills Fryston woodland with the sound of the Last Post in 2017

2. Mill Pond Rocks

In Featherstone, a service will be held at the War Memorial Gardens on Station Lane. The remembrance service will take place on Sunday, November 11, at 11am, following the Featherstone remembrance parade.

3. The Last Post

Pontefract Remembrance, Market Square, Pontefract, England - A standard bearer prepares to set off on the Pontefract remembrance parade.

The Last Post is a bugle call, traditionally used to mark the end of the day. It is often played ta military funerals, and will be heard across the country as part of the remembrance events.

Before the two minutes silence commenced at 11am, the Last Post will be plated at remembrance services in Crigglestone cemetery, on the Green at Woolley, at the Ossett War Memorial and at many local services.

4. ‘Tommy’ silhouettes

Several metal ‘Tommy’ silhouettes, designed to servie as a reminder to the lives lost in the war, will be on display during services.

A one-of-a-kind 20ft war horse sculpture has been made to honour fallen soldiers in Featherstone. Pictured been installed at Mill Pond Meadow Nature Reserve.

Four figures will feature at Wakefield’s War Memorial, two will be displayed inside the Cathedral, and one at the Woolley Village War Memorial.

5. Cascade of poppies at St Peter’s Church

St Peter’s Church, Horbury, will host a memorial service at 10am, followed by the rededication of the town’s memorial, at the site of the old church, at 3pm.

The names of more than 100 fallen soldiers will be displayed on poppy-shaped boards fixed to lampposts in the area. St Peter’s will also display a cascade of knitted poppies until late November.

6. Tea and tributes in Woolley Village

The residents’ association has organised an evening of commemoration and celebration in Woolley Village.

The all-age event will begin at 4.30pm with a faith tea in the village hall, where homemade Trench cake will be served. Following the tea, a selection of poems from World War One will be read out, and there will be a singalong of songs frmo the era.

At 6.15pm, there will be a procession to the War Memorial. A light will be placed in memory of each name on the cenotaph.

7. Pictures of those who were lost

Wakefield Cathedral has collected a series of images of those who died during the First World War. The submitted photos have been used to create a unique slideshow which aims to mark the centenary of the armistice by presenting a strt reminder of those who lost their lives.

The slideshow, called Lest We Forget, will premiere on November 11 and will remain on display until the end of the month.

8. Beacons of light and hope

At 7pm, more than 1,000 beacons will be lit simultaneously across teh country, symbolising an end to the darkness of war.

In Ackworth, a beacon will be lit on the field next to the Water Tower at High Ackworth. Refreshments will be provided by Ackworth Heritage Group from 6.30pm.

In Normanton, a beacon will be lit at All Saints’ Church, on High Street.

A becon will also be lit at Wakefield Cathedral. At the same time, the tower will be flooded with red light, before it is illuminated a bright white to symbolise hope.

9. Church bells to ring out for peace

At 7.05pm, cathedrals and churches across the country will join the historic RingingOut For Peace tribute, which recognises the 1,400 bell ringers who died during the First World War.

Wakefield Cathedral, St Michael’s Church, East Ardsley, St Boltophs in Knottingley and Trinity Church, Ossett, are all expected to take part in the bell ringing.

Other churches expected to take part in the Ringing For Peace include: St Helens in Hemsworth, Chapelthorpe’s St James the Great, Parish Church of St James The Great in Ryhill and Woolley’s St Peters Church.

10. Poppy planting at cathedral

Wakefield Cathedral will host a poppy planting session and act of remembrance at 10.55am on Saturday, November 10, and will premiere their original Tench Symphony Project at 8pm on Wednesday, November 14.