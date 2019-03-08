Residents’ objections to housing fail to halt planning permission

Residents’ opposition to build four new large homes on their street in Wakefield have failed to stop the plans being approved.

Eighteen letters of objection were sent to Wakefield Council about the application for the detached homes, each with at least four bedrooms, on land occupied by White Hall Farm on Bradford Road.

The application, submitted by Linfit Investments Ltd, would also include the demolition of the remaining agricultural buildings on the land.

The planning officer recommended for approval saying there were no “technical reasons to withhold planing permission”.

But residents raised a series of objections about loss of privacy, wildlife and most notably, the issues with speeding traffic.

One wrote: “Driving onto Bradford Road from Whitehall Crescent is already hazardous due to the nature of the blind bend, the adjacent bus stop, the parking area provided at the other side of Bradford Road and the lack of speed control for traffic.”

Another said: “The site access is plainly unsuitable for traffic.

“The arrangements for the junction with Bradford Road are ambiguous and would inevitably add to the problems at an already hazardous junction.”

However, there were no objections raised by Highways.