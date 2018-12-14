Residents urged to have a say on upcoming budget

Residents still have time to have a say on where the council should invest its 2019/20 budget, to help deliver its priorities and improve the lives of people living in the district.

Since 2010, the council has had seen its cash cut by £199m and in 2019/20 has to find another £10.4m to balance the budget.

The feedback from residents will shape the council’s budget proposals which will be published in February.

Coun Peter Box, leader of Wakefield Council, said: “We must continue our work to try and do things differently and find new ways of funding what we do.

“We need to try and balance the delivery of services that affect everyone – along with delivering important services that only affect a few, whilst also prioritising our resources to support the most vulnerable.”

Taking five minutes to complete and available until Janury 6, log onto www.wakefield.gov.uk/budget