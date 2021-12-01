This photograph taken in March 1974 shows Pupils of Carleton Primary School happy making music with their recorders.

Retro Photo Focus: Old pictures of life in Pontefract and Castleford in the 60s and 70s

A trip down memory lane if you lived in Pontefract and Castleford in the 1960s and 70s

Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 12:57 pm
Updated Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 1:25 pm

Do you recognise any of the faces in the pictures or remember any of the sights?

1.

Lieutenant-General Sir Roger Bower, Colonel of the K.O.Y.L.I., inspects the last parade at Pontefract Barracks on 5 April 1963.

2.

This photo taken on 6 December 1968 shows the York and Lancaster Regiment parading for the last time at Pontefract with bayonets fixed, drums beating and flags flying, as Councillor Peter Westerman, the Mayor, takes the salute.

3.

Mr Wilfred Abbot, keeper at Pontefract Park, examining the frozen condition of the lake in December 1968.

4.

Fitness class at Carleton in February 1977. For one-and-a-half hours they exercised to music before taking a well-earned breather and a cup of tea - without sugar of course. Our picture shows Mrs Jackson, foreground, putting the group through its paces.

