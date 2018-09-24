Return of Beast from the East: Prediction of ‘four months of snow’ in new big freeze

Remember when it snowed in February and March earlier this year and everything ground to a halt?

Reports across national media say that the snow could make a most unwelcome return this winter, with four months of the white stuff on and off across the UK, including our very own Yorkshire county.

What happened last time

When the so-called Beast From the East hit Yorkshire in February, and boomeranged back in March, it caused much disruption, some school days, and the tragic death of an elderly woman found in the snow.

The Beast from the East first hit in February, with Wakefield, Leeds and Sheffield and other areas receiving a covering of snow.

Snow came in bursts for several days, and was then followed by Storm Emma in March, or what many referred to as ‘Beast from the East 2.0’.

On March 1 and 2, the army was drafted in to help after the M62 was closed overnight because of heavy snow - trapping all cars on the road for over 10 hours.

Police said that as many as 3,500 vehicles were stuck on the eastbound carriageway of the M62 as officers worked with firefighters to cut away a section of the central reservation to allow the majority to be driven back down the westbound carriageway towards Manchester.

Of course, it wasn’t all bad news. One Yorkshire hero showed himself that week. A Greggs delivery driver from Leeds was thanked for handing out cakes, pasties and doughnuts to stranded drivers on the A1.

He unloaded the treats from the back of the lorry and shared them out with motorists who had been parked up for hours at Lindisfarne, Northumberland.

This year’s forecast

Though long-range forecasts are notoriously tricky to predict, reports across the country suggest months of snow could be on their way back to the UK thanks to storm fronts moving towards the UK.