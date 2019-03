A city centre building once occupied by McDonald’s could be turned into a restaurant again to give it a chance of success.

An application has been submitted to Wakefield Council to switch from retail to restaurant for 38-42 Kirkgate.

It was last occupied by a Polish delicatessen, which shut in December citing poor trading conditions. A letter by property consultants Barker Proudlove says by permitting a restaurant to open, it will allow the owners a better chance to secure a long-term tenant.