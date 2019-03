Below are the 30 restaurants, cafes and canteens in Pontefract and Castleford which have been rated for food hygiene since the start of 2019. To view the hygiene ratings for takeaways, click here.

1. Hollywood Diner, Burntwood Community Centre Burntwood Community Centre, South Kirkby. Food hygiene rating: 5 (very good). Rated on: March 1, 2019. Google other Buy a Photo

2. Spice Garden Barnsley Road, South Elmsall. Food hygiene rating: 5 (very good). Rated on: February 5, 2019. Google other Buy a Photo

3. Fat Cats Cafe and Takeaway Whinney Lane, Streethouse. Food hygiene rating: 1 (major improvement necessary). Rated on: January 15, 2019. Google ugc Buy a Photo

4. The Lunchroom at Pontefract Conservative Club Market Place, Pontefract. Food hygiene rating: 5 (very good). Rated on: January 23, 2019. Google other Buy a Photo

View more