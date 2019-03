Below are the 24 takeaways in Pontefract and Castleford which have been rated for food hygiene since the start of 2019.

1. Marlborough Fisheries Pontefract Road, Featherstone. Food hygiene rating: 5 (very good). Rated on: March 12, 2019.

2. Orient Delight The Square, Castleford. Food hygiene rating: 5 (very good). Rated on: March 13, 2019.

3. Noor Spice White Apron Street, South Kirkby. Food hygiene rating: 5 (very good). Rated on: March 21, 2019.

4. Pizza Base Front Street, Castleford. Food hygiene rating: 3 (generally satisfactory). Rated on: January 22, 2019.

