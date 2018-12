The figures have been collated from police.uk and show the number of anti-social behaviour reports, which includes personal, environmental and nuisance behaviour, to West Yorkshire Police in September of this year.

1. Cave Crescent 6 reported incidents of anti social behaviour in September. Google Maps other Buy a Photo

2. King Street 4 reported incidents of anti social behaviour in September Google Maps other Buy a Photo

3. Woodville Court 2 incidents of anti social behaviour in September. Google Maps other Buy a Photo

4. Westmorland Street 2 reported incidents of anti social behaviour in September. Google Maps other Buy a Photo

View more