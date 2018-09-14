Rifles Regiment to be welcomed by Wakefield

The Rifles Regiment will march through Wakefield city centre this weekend.

On Saturday the regiment will exercise their right to parade through the city with drums beating, bands playing, colours flying and bayonets fixed.

The regiment will march in the Freedom of the City Parade at 10.30am from George Street to the Bullring precinct where speeches from dignitaries and an inspection of the troops will start at 10.45am.

A ‘Sounding Retreat’ will be performed by the Band and Bugles of the Rifles at 6.40pm Friday evening in the Bullring.