Road closures planned across Wakefield as Rememberance Day parades and services take place

A number of roads will be closed to traffic on Sunday as people remember the fallen at parades and services across the district.

Metro have also said various bus services will be affected.

Wakefield city centre

Between 10am and 12.30pm:

Wood Street

Bull Ring junction with Wood Street

King Street junction with Silver Street

Cliffe Parade

Side of County Hall

Rishworth Street junction with Northgate

Chancery Street

Featherstone

Station Lane will be closed from 10.50am to 11.45am. Bus services 147A and 177 will be affected.

Fitzwilliam

Wakefield Road will be closed from 10.30am to 11.15am. Bus services 28C,195 and 497 will be affected.

Knottingley

Chapel Street closed from 10.45am to 11.15am, Service 149 affected.

Normanton

High Street and Castleford Road will close at 10am to 11am. Service 189 will be affected.

South Elmsall