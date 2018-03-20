Road named after rugby league legend, Neil Fox

The new relief road in Wakefield has been officially named Neil Fox Way following a small ceremony attended by the rugby league legend today.

The road was completed almost a year ago but its name was put to the vote with Express readers overwhelmingly choosing to name the 3.4-mile stretch after the former Trinity star.

He was joined by a number of current Trinity players, including captain Danny Kirmond, and Wakefield Council leader Coun Peter Box on the new bypass that was formerly known as the Wakefield Eastern Relief Road (WERR).

Mr Fox, 78, said: “I’m very proud indeed, absolutely thrilled.

“I’ve had one or two things named after me but this is a lifetime thing, I’ve been given the freedom of the city of Wakefield which was a highlight, and the MBE I got but this will last forever.

“It’s nice that my grandchildren will see this.

“I’d just like to thank the people who voted for me.”

Born in Sharlston, Neil Fox made his debut for Trinity at the age of 16 and enjoyed an illustrious career in the game, winning three Challenge Cups at Wembley, plus a Lance Todd Trophy after being named the man of the match in a final.

He also holds the record for most points in a Wembley final, as well as setting the all-time points record of 6,220 points during his career.

He was made an MBE in 1983 and was indicted into the Rugby League Hall of Fame in the late 80s.

He was given the Freedom of the City of Wakefield in 2010.

Coun Peter Box paid tribute and said: “It’s appropriate that Neil gets this latest honour.

“Neil is not just a legend in Wakefield and rugby league, but he is one of the nicest people I know of.

“He has the Freedom of the City of Wakefield and represents it fantastically well. I’m really pleased the public voted for him.”

Through the public vote, Express readers had the chance to vote for Neil Fox and Wakefield’s young courageous First World War nurse, Nellie Spindler, who died while serving near the front line in 1917.

However, a section of the road that links up to Ferry Lane in Stanley is to be officially named Nellie Spindler Drive.