Road remains closed due to police incident in Castleford

A road in Castleford town centre remains closed this morning as officers investigate reports of a collision at the bus station.

West Yorkshire Police tweeted just after 9pm last night:”Police incident. Please avoid Albion Street Castleford.

“The road is closed by the bus station.

“Traffic is being diverted down Wilson Street and Wood Street. Thank you for your assistance.”

Insp Paul Rushton of West Yorkshire Police, said: “Officers are in attendance at the bus station investigating reports of a road traffic collision and further updates will follow.”

The road remains this morning with queueing traffic both ways from Wood Street to Wilson Street.

*Updates as we get them.