Roof collapsed after major blaze at Castleford house: Five people escaped

FIVE people escaped before the roof of a house in Castleford collapsed following a major blaze in the early hours today.

Fire crews were called to deal with an attic fire at a terraced house on St Mary's Place off Savile Road near Castleford town centre just before 1am today. (Mon Feb 19)

Darren Crossley, crew commander at Castleford Fire Station, said the alarm had been raised and five people had got out of the house before fire crews arrived.

Crew commander Crossley said crews had to fight the fire from outside the house at first as it was too dangerous to enter.

He said: "The roof was completely gone, It (the house) is uninhabitable."

The fire spread to a shared roof void in a neighbouring property, which suffered minor damage.

A total of 15 firefighters spent around three hours dealing with the blaze.

Crew commander Crossley said: "Police are working alongside our investigators to determine the cause."