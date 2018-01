Rugby star Jason Robinson was on hand to help open a company’s new premises in Normanton.

The Leeds-born World Cup winner, who played in both codes during his illustrious career, cut the ribbon to Central Alliance’s new 15,000 sq ft plant depot on Mildred Sylvester Way.

The company provides pre-construction design services and has its headquarters in Wakefield.

Pete Bevils, CEO, said: “This new depot is a significant investment for the company.”