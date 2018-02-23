Runners already signed up for 10k as the countdown to race begins

A total of 1,200 runners have already signed up for one of the city’s most popular road races.

The Wakefield Hospice 10k takes place on Sunday, March 25.

And there is still time for people to enter the charity run.

Jamie Strachan, events fundraiser said “The Wakefield 10k is a great day for the hospice and for Wakefield as a whole.

“It has such an amazing atmosphere and we urge everyone to come along, whether you are running or supporting.

“The money raised from this event makes such a difference to the patients at Wakefield Hospice and their families and we hope that 2018 will see us break last years record, to fund an even greater amount of patient care and support.”

The race, which this year aims to raise £65,000, is now in its 23rd year.

The 10k kicks off at 10am and event also includes a 1k mini run, which will start at 10.30am.

Both start from Lawefield Lane in Thornes.

Mr Strachan said: “The Wakefield Hospice Mini Run is great fun.

“As organisers we love watching the smiles on the children’s faces as they run for the finish line under the gantry.

“We’ve seen men in tutus, superheroes and morris dancers take part before.”

The 10k is the biggest event in the hospice’s fundraising calendar, both in terms of the number of people taking part and the income that is raised.

Anyone who wants to enter the races, can visit www.wakefield10k.org.uk or call 01924 331406.